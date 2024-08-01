Huron Consulting Group’s (HURN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.75.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $120,083.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,895.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,872 shares of company stock worth $3,601,300. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

