HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.99

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.00. HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.
HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.
About HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.