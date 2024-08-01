HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $270.89

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.89 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 303 ($3.90). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.86), with a volume of 356,846 shares traded.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.65.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

