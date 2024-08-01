Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.19.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

