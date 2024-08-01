Hyperfine (HYPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Hyperfine to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Hyperfine has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 358.59%. On average, analysts expect Hyperfine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyperfine Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ HYPR opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. Hyperfine has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

