Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Short Interest Update

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyperfine stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HYPR opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Hyperfine has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 358.59%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyperfine will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.