Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $108,450.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,179,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,598,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 854,823 shares of company stock valued at $456,752 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.94. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

