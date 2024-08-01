i3 Verticals (IIIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.490-1.570 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,453.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

