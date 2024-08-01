iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 343.1 days.
iA Financial Price Performance
IAFNF opened at $66.65 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $56.88 and a 12-month high of $69.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72.
About iA Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.