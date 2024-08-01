iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 343.1 days.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAFNF opened at $66.65 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $56.88 and a 12-month high of $69.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72.

Get iA Financial alerts:

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.