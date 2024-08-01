IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IAC Stock Up 1.3 %

IAC stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,426,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth $2,579,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in IAC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 219,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

