IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:IAG opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.56. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IAG. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.80 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

Get Our Latest Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.