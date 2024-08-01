IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IAMGOLD Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE:IAG opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.56. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.59.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
