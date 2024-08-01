IAMGOLD (IMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$456.89 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.67. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

View Our Latest Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.