Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.94. Ichor has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ichor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,350,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $67,106,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,971,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 113,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

