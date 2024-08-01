IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

IDYA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $42.25 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

