Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Identiv has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $22.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Kremen acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,161.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,546.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 61,166 shares of company stock worth $260,522. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

