IGM Financial Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for IGM Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.57.

TSE:IGM opened at C$39.12 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$30.34 and a 52-week high of C$41.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$811.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$796.65 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

