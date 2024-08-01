iHeartMedia (IHRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. iHeartMedia has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
iHeartMedia Price Performance
IHRT opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $257.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $4.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on IHRT
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iHeartMedia
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.