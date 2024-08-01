iHeartMedia (IHRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. iHeartMedia has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IHRT opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $257.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IHRT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

