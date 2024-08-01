Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $661,898.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.