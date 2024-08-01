Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.43.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 1.01. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,358.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,273,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,744 shares of company stock worth $11,494,500. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,664,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

