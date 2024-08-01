Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Raised to $66.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. Incyte has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

