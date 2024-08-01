indie Semiconductor (INDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. indie Semiconductor has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

INDI opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.22. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at $564,346.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at $569,902.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,912 shares of company stock worth $2,239,039. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

