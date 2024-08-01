Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Informatica stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,197.50, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. Informatica has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Informatica by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

