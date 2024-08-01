Infosys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,711 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 154% compared to the average volume of 3,038 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

