Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Innate Pharma stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

