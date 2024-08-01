Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$12.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INE. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE:INE opened at C$9.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$13.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innergex Renewable Energy

In related news, Director Patrick Loulou purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,750.00. Company insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.