InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Short Interest Update

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 397,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:INNV opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.02 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.39. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $193.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 62,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

