Inotiv (NOTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Inotiv to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.34. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Inotiv from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

