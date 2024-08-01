Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

