Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 895,900 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Inseego

Inseego Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Braslyn Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.60. Inseego has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $13.42.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

