Insider Buying: Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) insider Alison Lander bought 30,000 shares of Triad Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £85,500 ($109,981.99).

Triad Group Stock Performance

LON TRD opened at GBX 286 ($3.68) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 246.73. Triad Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 320 ($4.12). The firm has a market cap of £47.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,150.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Triad Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15,000.00%.

About Triad Group

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

