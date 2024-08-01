Insmed (INSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Insmed to post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Insmed has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INSM stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. Insmed has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

View Our Latest Report on INSM

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.