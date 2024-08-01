Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,300 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 247,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

INSE stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a P/E ratio of 152.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSE. B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on INSE

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.