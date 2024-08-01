Inspired Entertainment (INSE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $245.24 million, a PE ratio of 153.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

