Insulet (PODD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Insulet has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Insulet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $194.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.88 and a 200 day moving average of $184.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $281.83.
Insider Transactions at Insulet
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PODD
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.