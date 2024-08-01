Insulet (PODD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Insulet has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $194.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.88 and a 200 day moving average of $184.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $281.83.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.