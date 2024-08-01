Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$282.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$270.00 to C$282.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$242.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$253.09.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$250.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$263.74. The stock has a market cap of C$44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$231.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$224.65.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

