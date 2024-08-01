Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Lowered to $35.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $46.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $209,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,655 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after buying an additional 252,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,340,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

