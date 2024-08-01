Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $121,000. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of IAS opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,018.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Integral Ad Science

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.