Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.65.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Intel stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

