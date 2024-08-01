InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Update

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 19.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.5 %

IDCC stock opened at $122.76 on Thursday. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,370,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in InterDigital by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $18,987,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,309,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

