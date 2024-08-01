Interfor (IFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Interfor to post earnings of C($1.17) per share for the quarter.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of C$813.20 million during the quarter.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$18.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$932.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.81. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$15.35 and a 52 week high of C$26.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IFP. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IFP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.