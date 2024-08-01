Interfor (IFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Interfor to post earnings of C($1.17) per share for the quarter.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of C$813.20 million during the quarter.
Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$18.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$932.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.81. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$15.35 and a 52 week high of C$26.00.
In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
