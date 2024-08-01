International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $164.26

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.26 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.15). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 165.80 ($2.13), with a volume of 13,048,694 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 215 ($2.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.96) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 368.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

