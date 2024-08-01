International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $164.26

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.26 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.15). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 165.80 ($2.13), with a volume of 13,048,694 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 215 ($2.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.96) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IAG
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 2.0 %
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.