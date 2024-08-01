International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of IPCO opened at C$19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.50. International Petroleum has a one year low of C$11.54 and a one year high of C$20.59.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

