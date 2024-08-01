Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

