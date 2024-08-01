Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.01

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.01 and last traded at $82.21, with a volume of 38783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

