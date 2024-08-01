Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Flowserve (FLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flowserve (NYSE: FLS):

7/31/2024 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Flowserve was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2024 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Flowserve was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Flowserve Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FLS opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Flowserve Co alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.