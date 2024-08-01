Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Principal Financial Group (NYSE: PFG):

7/30/2024 – Principal Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $86.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Principal Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Principal Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Principal Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

6/28/2024 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,290,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

