Investments & Financial Planning LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.3% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CV Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17.6% in the first quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 56,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 84.5% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 63,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 188,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $222.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.53 and a 200 day moving average of $190.81. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.97.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

