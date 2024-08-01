Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 90,060 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 322% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,359 call options.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,043 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,754 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.