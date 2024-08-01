Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,554 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 173% compared to the average volume of 2,770 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

AEHR opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.72 million, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

See Also

