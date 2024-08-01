Investors Purchase High Volume of CommScope Call Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,411 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 675% compared to the typical daily volume of 827 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,209 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 970,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 124,037 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CommScope by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,068,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

CommScope Price Performance

COMM opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.09. CommScope has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. On average, analysts expect that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.